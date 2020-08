Kase collected two assists with one shot and two hits Monday in a 4-3 win over Carolina in Game 4.

Kase assisted on both of Jake DeBrusk's third-period goals, the first getting the Bruins on the board and the second holding up as the game-winner. That duo, along with their center David Krejci, picked up some of the offensive slack in the continued absence of injured superstar David Pastrnak (undisclosed). Kase has provided the Bruins with four assists through five playoff tilts.