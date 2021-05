Kase (upper body) didn't participate in morning line rushes and won't play in Sunday's Game 5 against the Capitals, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Kase has played in only one game since Jan. 16. If Boston fails to finish off the series Sunday, then Kase would theoretically have a chance to return to the lineup for Game 6 on Tuesday, but a return doesn't look imminent for the 25-year-old Czech.