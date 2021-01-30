Kase (upper body) remains sidelined indefinitely, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Kase, who last suited up Jan. 16, is on the Bruins' IR list and there's currently no timetable for his possible return to the lineup. Though the team hasn't specified the nature of Kase's upper-body issue, as Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now points out, the second-line winger has a history of head injuries, which hints at a possible concussion issue. With Jake DeBrusk dealing with a lower body injury, Boston's top six continues to be shuffled around, but on the plus side first-line winger David Pastrnak (hip) is poised to return to action Saturday against the Capitals.