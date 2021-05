Kase (concussion) will be activated for Monday night's game against the Islanders, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

In his first game action since Jan. 16, Kase will skate with Jake DeBrusk and Curtis Lazar on the Bruins' fourth line. If things go well for the 25-year-old, who said that he feels "100 percent" at this stage, Kase could provide the Bruins with a valuable boost in the secondary scoring department during the team's upcoming postseason run.