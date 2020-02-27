Kase is in line to make his debut with the Bruins on Thursday night against the Stars, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

The recent acquisition is slated to work on a line with David Krejci and Nick Ritchie on Thursday and could see some work on the Bruins' second power-play unit. Though Kase's numbers with the Ducks weren't eye-popping -- seven goals and 23 points in 49 games -- he should benefit from both a change of scenery as well as skating on a line with a crafty playmaker like Krejci.