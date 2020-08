Kase (undisclosed) is slated to play in Sunday's game against Washington, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Kase won't play Wednesday against Tampa Bay, but after skating with the team's main group Tuesday, he's now in line to work on a line with David Krejci and Nick Ritchie on Sunday. The Bruins could definitely use an offensive spark and perhaps Kase's return to action will help solidify the team's second line, which is currently in flux.