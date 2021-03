Kase (upper body) continues to skate on his own, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Kase who hasn't played since Jan. 16, was moving "at a decent clip" Monday. While that sounds promising for the Bruins -- who could really use the secondary scoring Kase was projected to provide -- there's still no timetable for the forward's return to action.