Kase has been working on the Bruins' second line in training camp, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

The trio is centered by David Krejci, flanked by Jake DeBrusk and Kase, who the Bruins acquired from Ducks last February. Though the 25-year-old didn't really get going during his 17 games (six in the regular season and 11 in the playoffs) with Boston out of the gate, Shinzawa suggests that Kase's "high-volume approach should lead to chances for his line." Working with a deft playmaker like Krejci gives Kase some fantasy upside in his first full season with the B's and with David Pastrnak (hip) set to miss time early on, Kase also has a chance to see some power-play opportunities to start the season.