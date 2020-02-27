Kase (illness) skated on a line with David Krejci and Nick Ritchie during Thursday's morning skate.

Kase seems likely to make his debut with the Bruins on Thursday night against the Stars, and based on the team's morning skate he's on track to work on a re-configured second line along with fellow newcomer Ritchie and the playmaking Krejci. In the process, Jake DeBrusk is slated to work on a trio with Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork. Kase, who last played Feb. 7, logged seven goals and 23 points in 49 games with the Ducks prior to being dealt to Boston. That's a pace he has a decent chance to exceed in his new team context, assuming he clicks well with Krejci.