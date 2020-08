Kase (undisclosed) skated with the Bruins' second group Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Saturday marked Kase's first practice since training camp began in mid-July, and he didn't even skate with the main group, so at this point it's safe to assume he won't be in the lineup for Sunday's round-robin game against the Flyers. Once he's cleared to play, the former Duck will likely slot into a middle-six role for Boston.