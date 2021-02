Kase (upper body) has resumed skating on his own, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Kase has been sidelined since suffering an upper-body injury back on Jan. 16. While the winger still isn't ready to practice with his teammates, his return to the ice is a step in the right direction. At this point though, there's not yet a timetable for Kase's return to the Bruins' lineup.