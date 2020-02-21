Bruins' Ondrej Kase: Traded to Boston
The Ducks traded Kase (illness) to the Bruins in exchange for David Backes, prospect Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round pick Friday.
It's no secret that Boston has been looking to add a middle-six forward ahead of the trade deadline, and they were able to do so Friday while shedding David Backes' contract in the process. Kase has only totaled seven goals and 23 points in 49 games with the Ducks this campaign, but he should fare far better while skating with a Bruins' forward group that's loaded with talent. The 24-year-old winger could make his Boston debut as soon as Saturday against the Canucks.
