Kase (upper body) won't play in Saturday's playoff opener against the Capitals, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Kase left this past Monday's game against the Islanders after 6:49 worth of ice time with an upper body injury that isn't thought to be related to a suspected concussion that caused the winger to miss extended time. Rather, Haggerty notes that Kase's issue seems to be tied to "the subpar conditioning that comes with not playing or practicing with the group for the previous four months." Once Kase is deemed healthy enough to play again, he won't be a lock to return to the Bruins' lineup, with his status in that regard tied to the state of the team's depth up front as the postseason rolls along.