Kase (upper body) won't play in Wednesday night's Game 3 against the Capitals, Jimmy Murphy of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Kase, who was forced out of the Bruins' next-to-last regular season game early while seeing his first action coming off a long layoff, will probably have to wait until the team experiences injuries up front before rejoining the lineup. The 25-year-old did not record a point in the three contests he appeared in prior to his setback.