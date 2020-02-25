Kase (illness) won't play in Tuesday night's game against the Flames.

Kase skated on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk at Monday's practice, hinting that he'll debut with the Bruins as soon as Thursday night against the Stars. Once Kase gets into the lineup, his anticipated presence on the team's second line should offer the speedy winger a chance to boost his production, assuming he clicks well with Krejci, a pivot who's strong at dishing out scoring chances to his linemates.