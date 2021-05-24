Kase (upper body) will not return to action during the Bruins' postseason run, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

After returning from a long layoff, Kase logged just 6:49 worth of ice time May 10 before experiencing a setback that's kept him sidelined since then. There had been some hope that the winger might be able to rejoin the mix as the playoffs progressed and provide the Bruins with some added secondary scoring, but now the 25-year-old will turn his focus to getting healthy for the 2021-22 campaign. Kase -- who saw action in just three games this past season -- will become a restricted free agent this offseason.