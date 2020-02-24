Kase (illness) skated on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk at Monday's practice, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen if the Bruins' recent trade acquisition will play Tuesday night against the Flames, but if he does it looks like he'll work on the team's second line. In that case, working with a crafty playmaking center like Krejci could help spur an uptick in production from the 24-year-old Kase, who logged seven goals and 23 points in 49 games for the Ducks prior to being dealt to Boston.