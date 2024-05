Steen, Ian Mitchell, Georgi Merkulov, Marc McLaughlin, Trevor Kuntar, Michael DiPietro, Michael Callahan and Joey Abate were called up from AHL Providence on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Steen has the most experience among those Black Aces call-ups, but none are likely to feature during the Bruins' playoff run. Steen had one goal, 24 shots on net and 79 hits in 34 NHL games this season, as well as 18 points over 28 outings between the regular season and playoffs for Providence.