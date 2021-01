Steen (undisclosed) is on the ice for practice Friday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Steen was held out of the first four days of camp due to an undisclosed issue, but he'll get a few days of practice in with the big club before its season opener against the Devils on Thursday. The 22-year-old forward will, at best, land a spot on the Bruins' taxi squad, so there's no reason for virtual managers to keep tabs on him.