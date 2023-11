Steen was recalled from AHL Providence on Friday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Steen has been recalled on four occasions in the last three weeks and has been sent back to the AHL three times. The 25-year-old has one goal in eight games for the Bruins, while picking up three goals and two assists in five AHL games. He is practicing on the fourth line alongside Jakub Lauko and John Beecher on Friday.