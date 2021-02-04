Steen will open the 2020-21 season with AHL Providence, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Steen logged seven goals and 23 points in 60 games with Providence last season, but beyond those fairly modest numbers, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic suggests that the 2016 sixth-rounder "is one of a small number of Bruins prospects whose skill level actually has some flair to it." Listed at 5-foot-9, 188 pounds, the 22-year-old will have to up his offensive production at the AHL level before earning a call-up, but given the unique circumstances surrounding the current NHL season, it's within the realm of possibility that the Swede spends some time with the big club at some point this season.