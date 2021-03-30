site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bruins-oskar-steen-demoted-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Bruins' Oskar Steen: Demoted to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Steen was sent to AHL Providence on Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Steen continues shuffling between levels as an extra body. The 23-year-old has yet to score his first NHL point.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read