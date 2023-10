Steen was placed on waivers Saturday in order to be assigned to AHL Providence.

Steen notched 14 goals and 31 points in 64 AHL contests last season. He was also credited with one goal, five shots on net and three hits in three NHL outings with Boston during the 2022-23 campaign. If he clears waivers, the 25-year-old forward could spend most of this campaign in the minors.