Bruins' Oskar Steen: Headed to North America

The Bruins have signed Steen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 21-year-old's deal runs through the 2021-22 season. Steen, who the Bruins took 165th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, is coming off a breakout season with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League, in which he notched 17 goals and 37 points in 46 games. At 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, Steen will likely need to prove that he can handle the rigors of the North American pro game with an initial AHL stint, but down the road, the energetic forward has the potential to help the big club with some valuable secondary scoring.