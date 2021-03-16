Steen will make his NHL regular-season debut Tuesday night against the Penguins.

Steen is slated to work on the Bruins' third line Tuesday, along with Nick Ritchie and Charlie Coyle. As a result, Anders Bjork is slated to be a scratch. Steen, who was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016, is off to a solid start with AHL Providence, having recorded three goals and eight points in 12 games thus far. It remains to be seen if this is a cameo for Steen, but if the 5-foot-9, 188-pounder can provide some needed spark up front in his debut with the big club, the 23-year-old could make a case to get an extended look.