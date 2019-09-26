Bruins' Oskar Steen: Sent to AHL
Steen has been assigned to AHL Providence.
A strong training camp wasn't enough for Steen to crack the Bruins' initial regular-season roster, but the 21-year-old Swede is a candidate for an in-season call-up up if he gets off to a good start for Providence in his first season as a pro in North America.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.