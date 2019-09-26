Play

Bruins' Oskar Steen: Sent to AHL

Steen has been assigned to AHL Providence.

A strong training camp wasn't enough for Steen to crack the Bruins' initial regular-season roster, but the 21-year-old Swede is a candidate for an in-season call-up up if he gets off to a good start for Providence in his first season as a pro in North America.

