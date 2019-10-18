Lindholm skated in his third game of the season in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.

Lindholm was inserted into the lineup after David Krejci (upper body) was ruled out. He recorded two shots and two hits while centering the third line. Krejci has been dealing with lingering issues since the beginning of the season, and with another absence on tap for Saturday's game against the Leafs, Lindholm will once again see the ice.