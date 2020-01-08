Bruins' Par Lindholm: Gets first helper
Lindholm picked up an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
The helper was Lindholm's third point of the season, as all but two Bruins forwards picked up a point in the contest. The 28-year-old tallied 13 points in 65 games last season in his NHL debut, but has been in and out of the Bruins bottom six this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.