Lindholm picked up an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

The helper was Lindholm's third point of the season, as all but two Bruins forwards picked up a point in the contest. The 28-year-old tallied 13 points in 65 games last season in his NHL debut, but has been in and out of the Bruins bottom six this year.

