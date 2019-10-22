Bruins' Par Lindholm: Good to go
Lindholm (undisclosed) wore a regular jersey and participated in line rushes during morning skate, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
Lindholm wore a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice, but it appears that was likely just for precautionary reasons. The 28-year-old, who's gone scoreless in four games this campaign, will fill a bottom-six role against the Maple Leafs, skating with Danton Heinen and David Backes on the Bruins' fourth line.
