Lindholm (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Sharks, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Lindholm exited Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rangers with an upper-body injury after logging just 7:04 of ice time. The Bruins have yet to release an expected timetable for the 28-year-old forward's recovery, but after Tuesday's contest, Boston is off until Saturday against the Senators, so it's possible he'll only be forced to miss one game due to his upper-body issue.