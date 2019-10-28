Bruins' Par Lindholm: No update after Sunday's game
Head coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update on Lindholm (upper body) after Sunday's contest against the Rangers, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Boston has a short turnaround before Tuesday's game against the Sharks. Already telling with plenty of injuries in the forward group, it's unclear who would take Lindholm's place if he misses that contest.
