Bruins' Par Lindholm: Physical in return
Lindholm (upper body) skated 9:34 and recorded three hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Lindholm missed five games with the injury. He has just one goal, seven shots and eight hits in eight appearances this year. His bottom-six role on a top-heavy Bruins team won't typically generate much offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.