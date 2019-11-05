The Bruins placed Lindholm (upper body) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Lindholm's placement on IR was almost certainly made retroactive to Oct. 28, so although he won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Montreal, he'll be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play. The 28-year-old forward has notched one goal while averaging 11:20 of ice time in seven games this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories