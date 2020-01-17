Lindholm picked up the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

After being a healthy scratch for the last four-straight games, Lindholm was able to pot his third goal of the season. He was only placed in the lineup when David Krejci (undisclosed) became a late scratch and only saw 8:07 of ice time, so if Krejci is okay to play on Sunday expect Lindholm to be back on the sidelines.