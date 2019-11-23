Bruins' Par Lindholm: Unable to play Saturday
Lindholm (laceration) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wild, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Lindholm required 18 stitches after suffering a cut during Thursday's win over the Sabres, and he won't be able to suit up. Despite the injury, the notion that he had a shot to play bodes well for his chances of playing Tuesday against Montreal, although his injury will need to heal up enough by then.
