Play

Lindholm (laceration) will be back in the lineup against Montreal on Tuesday.

Lindholm slots back into the lineup after just one game on the shelf. While the center projects into a fourth-line role due to the absence of Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and Brett Ritchie (infection), the club could shake things up with additional call-ups. In 13 appearances this season, the Swede recorded one assist, 14 shots and nine while while averaging a mere 11:06 of ice time.

More News
Our Latest Stories