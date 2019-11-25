Lindholm (laceration) will be back in the lineup against Montreal on Tuesday.

Lindholm slots back into the lineup after just one game on the shelf. While the center projects into a fourth-line role due to the absence of Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and Brett Ritchie (infection), the club could shake things up with additional call-ups. In 13 appearances this season, the Swede recorded one assist, 14 shots and nine while while averaging a mere 11:06 of ice time.