Lindholm (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Monday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Even if Lindholm was healthy, coach Bruce Cassidy may have kept him out of the lineup in favor of the recently recalled Cameron Hughes. Once cleared to play, the 27-year-old Lindholm could find himself making the trek to AHL Providence given the emerging players competing for minutes in Boston.

