Wotherspoon is practicing with the Bruins on Wednesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports, indicating he was recalled from the minors.

It appears Wotherspoon's demotion was nothing more than a paper transaction that likely saved the Bruins a bit of long-term cap space or kept him waiver-exempt after he previously passed through waivers back in October. Either way, the blueliner was on the ice Wednesday and might be an option to play versus Pittsburgh on Thursday.