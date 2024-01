Wotherspoon was recalled from AHL Providence on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

According to Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site, Wotherspoon was paired with Kevin Shattenkirk during Saturday's morning skate. If Wotherspoon doesn't play Saturday versus Tampa Bay, Mason Lohrei will be in the lineup after undergoing some dental work. Wotherspoon has two assists, nine shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and 16 hits in 10 NHL outings this season.