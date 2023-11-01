Wotherspoon was promoted from the minors Wednesday.
Wotherspoon saw action in 12 games with the Islanders last season in which he recorded one assist, 10 shots and eight hits while averaging 13:20 of ice time. Due to various blue-line absences, it will likely come down to Wotherspoon, Mason Lohrei and Ian Mitchell for two spots in the lineup against Toronto on Thursday.
