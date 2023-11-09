Wotherspoon was called up from AHL Providence on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Wotherspoon was sent down Tuesday in a paper move. He'll likely be on the third pairing Thursday versus the Islanders unless Derek Forbort (lower body) returns to action.
