Wotherspoon logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and five PIM in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Wotherspoon had an eventful second period, fighting Corey Perry and then helping out on a Jake DeBrusk tally after the penalty expired. The 26-year-old Wotherspoon could be in the lineup for the rest of the Bruins' road trip, as Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) is not traveling with the team and Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) was injured Wednesday. Wotherspoon has four helpers, 17 shots on net, 18 PIM, 52 hits and 45 blocked shots through 24 outings, so he's unlikely to be very useful in fantasy.