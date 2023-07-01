Wotherspoon signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Wotherspoon had one assist, seven blocked shots and eight hits in 12 games with the Islanders last season. He also collected 12 points in 27 AHL contests with Bridgeport during the 2022-23 campaign. Wotherspoon will probably report to the minors for the start of next season.