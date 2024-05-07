Wotherspoon logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in a 5-1 win over the Panthers on Monday in Game 1 of the second round.

Wotherspoon has played in six straight games since entering the lineup for Game 3 of the first round. The helper was his first point since March 26. The 26-year-old defenseman will continue to work in a bottom-pairing role, so there's not much fantasy appeal in his game. He's earned 11 hits, 11 blocked shots, six shots on net and a plus-1 rating in the postseason after recording eight helpers, 84 hits and 67 blocks over 41 regular-season appearances.