Wotherspoon was reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Wotherspoon has an assist in three NHL games this season, and he's added six blocked shots and four hits. It's possible Derek Forbort (lower body) could be ready for Thursday's game versus the Islanders, but the Bruins will still need to call up at least one defenseman for that contest.
