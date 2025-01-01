Wotherspoon registered an assist and two blocked shots during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
Wotherspoon's dump in took an odd bounce that Justin Braze deposited for Boston's only goal of the game. The 27-year-old has managed the one helper in 18 games to start the season and has yet to establish any significant fantasy value.
More News
-
Bruins' Parker Wotherspoon: Playing time slipping again•
-
Bruins' Parker Wotherspoon: Stuck in reserve role•
-
Bruins' Parker Wotherspoon: Pockets helper in Game 1 win•
-
Bruins' Parker Wotherspoon: Secures one-year extension•
-
Bruins' Parker Wotherspoon: Grabs rare point•
-
Bruins' Parker Wotherspoon: Back with big club•