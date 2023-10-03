Wotherspoon was placed on waivers Tuesday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Wotherspoon contributed one assist, seven blocked shots and eight hits in 12 games with the Islanders last season. He also recorded one goal and 12 points in 27 AHL contests with Bridgeport during the 2022-23 campaign. If he clears, the 26-year-old defender will report to AHL Providence.