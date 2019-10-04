Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: 18:31 worth of ice time in opener
Bergeron logged 18:31 worth of ice time (including 3:52 on the power play) In Thursday's 2-1 win over the Stars in the Bruins' season opener.
Though the team's top line of Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak didn't log a point Thursday, we'd expect the talented trio to click soon enough. A lingering groin injury limited Bergeron to one preseason appearance, but once he and his linemates shake off the early-season rust, production is bound to follow.
