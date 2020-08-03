Bergeron (undisclosed) was given a maintenance day Monday and is expected back at practice Tuesday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bruins fans and fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief after Bergeron missed Monday's practice. The Quebec native will continue holding down the top-line center role and should keep racking up points with linemates David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand.
