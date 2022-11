Bergeron scored a goal during Monday's 3-1 victory over the visiting Blues.

Bergeron, who snapped a six-game goal drought with Monday's game-winning marker, converted the Bruins' second power-play tally, breaking a 1-1, third-period tie. The 37-year-old center connected from the slot off a pass from Brad Marchand, marking his first game-winner this season and 75th of his career. Bergeron generated a game-high seven shots against the Blues.